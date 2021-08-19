BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday.
Officers responded to the 2100 McElderry Street to investigate a "shot spotter'" alert. On the scene, officers did not locate a shooting victim.
A short time later officers received a call regarding a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim is listed in stable condition.
Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.