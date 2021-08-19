ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Court of Appeals on Thursday cleared the way for the upcoming vote-by-mail election in Annapolis.
Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera signed an order denying a hearing in the case, finding that a review would not be in the public interest.READ MORE: Police Probing Report Of Explosive In Truck Near Capitol
The lawsuit was filed last month by Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for Anne Arundel County executive in 2022, and George Gallagher, a Republican candidate for city alderman.
“I am happy that the petition was denied,” City Attorney D. Michael Lyles said in a statement. “We believe mail-in-voting will be necessary going forward, especially as we focus on public health precautions and navigate our way out of the pandemic.”READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Towson Overnight
The lawsuit was initially dismissed by Circuit Court Judge Glenn L. Klavans.
“I’m happy it is over. We knew we had the legal right to conduct our elections in this way, and I’m glad the courts agreed,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Covid Cases Up 471% In One Month As City Prepares To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
The city will begin mailing ballots Aug. 30 to registered voters in wards 3, 4 and 8, the only wards with contested primaries. In November, every registered voter will be sent a general election ballot which may be sent back by mail or dropped in a dropbox at one of the city’s eight voting precincts. Voters who wish to vote in person at their precinct may do so for the Sept. 21 primary election and Nov. 2 general election.