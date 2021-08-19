ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police said Thursday they arrested two people on drug trafficking charges after allegedly finding crack, heroin and money at an Annapolis home.
Last month, narcotics detectives were tipped off to suspected narcotics distribution out of a home in the 1100 block of Broadview Drive. Police served a search warrant on Wednesday. They seized 1.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected heroin and $2,740 in cash. In a vehicle tied to one of the suspects, they found .125 ounces of suspected crack, multiple heroin and fentanyl folds, and paraphernalia.
Police arrested Shaun Paul Jones, 37, of the 1100 block of Broadview Drive, and Jonnie Lynn Coles, 27, of the 300 block of Sturtons Lane in Pasadena. Coles is being held on $3,000 bond. Jones is being held without bond. Both had bail review hearings set for Thursday morning. The outcomes of those hearings were not immediately clear in online court records.