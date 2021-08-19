BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said in a COVID-19 update Thursday morning that covid cases in the city have skyrocketed in the last month, but so has the rate of vaccines being administered in some communities.

Cases are up 471% in the city compared to a month ago. The state is reporting an average of 74 cases per day, Scott said.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, young residents top new infections. Those aged 20-29 represent most new infections followed closely by children under age 10.

“We are concerned about cases in young people,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa.

Hospitalizations are up in the city with 85% of the city’s ICU beds and 88% of acute care beds utilized.

“But new deaths are still low, mostly due to our vaccination efforts,” said Scott. “As the Delta variant continues to spread, we know that vaccines are the difference between life and death, and our communities and for our residents.”

On Wednesday, the city reached over 65% of residents over 18 with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Dzirasa said Baltimore City has been a leader in the state amid new vaccinations, and that the city has seen a rise in African Americans getting the shot.

“Although there has been a decline locally and nationally in the number of vaccines being administered, we are proud to note that Baltimore City progress and individuals getting vaccinated each week is consistently one of the highest in the state,” said Dzirasa.

Dzirasa said nearly half of all first or single doses of the vaccine in the city have been to African American residents in the last month and a half.

“Since July 1, we have seen a 12.2% increase and the number of African American city residents getting a first or single dose of vaccine,” she said. “This brings us to a total of over 154,000 first or single doses among African American city residents to date.”

The federal government announced Wednesday it is prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans by the week of September 20, and Dr. Dzirasa said the city is preparing to administer booster doses in September.

Baltimore City’s health department will first roll the doses out to the different groups that were prioritized during initial vaccinations.

As nearby counties implement vaccine mandates for county employees, Mayor Scott said he is not ready to announce a vaccine mandate for city employees, but he will make a decision on whether to do that soon.

According to a survey, about 60% of employees self-reported they are vaccinated.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.