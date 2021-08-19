BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore nonprofit is vying for a big grant and there is a way for you to help.

Courtney Robertson founded ‘I Believe In Me Girls’ in 2018, an organization that provides mentoring and leadership development for young women ages 8-18.

“It’s about being your best self and finding what makes you shine,” explained Robertson.

Their latest endeavor is called the Healthy Harvest Heroes program. The goal is to develop a working garden while incorporating STEM education.

“I love what they’re doing with this space,” said Gabrielle Francois, a rising 7th grader, and a member of ‘I Believe In Me Girls.’ She said once the garden is up and running, they plan to donate the fruits of their labor.

“So many people don’t have access to supermarkets where they can have healthy, organic food, so I think it’s important that they should also be one with their food,” Francois said.

This vision has been recognized nationally. It’s one of 200 other non-profit organizations in the running to win a $25,000 grant. The 40 organizations to receive the highest vote totals will win. That’s why ‘I Believe In Me Girls’ is encouraging people to vote online. You can vote up to 10 times per day through August 27.

The link to vote is: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/

Kennedy Harrell, a high school senior, said this money would give them a fantastic foundation to grow their idea and give back to others.

“When I eat healthy, I feel better all the way around: my attitude is better, my spirit feels better, emotionally I feel better and, of course, physically I feel better, so why wouldn’t I want to spread that to the community so everyone can feel like that,” said Kennedy.