BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Thursday released body camera footage in two incidents last week where suspects were shot by police. One of the shootings was fatal.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau described the contents of the footage shown and the circumstances of the incident before each video was shown.

Nadeau said that, prior to a fatal shooting on August 9, a caller told police her husband was armed, assaulted her and her daughter, and was having a behavioral crisis. The woman reportedly told the responding officer at the 6000 block of Alta Avenue that 40-year-old Marcus Martin had multiple guns inside the house.

The responding officer took the woman and her daughter across the street from the house, and the daughter called her teenage brother, who then also left the house.

SWAT officers responded to the scene and deployed a robot to communicate with Martin. The robot was unable to access the home because of a storm door. Martin then reportedly opened the front door and fired a shotgun. That was when he was shot once by a SWAT team sniper, identified Thursday as Officer Jeffery Archambault.

Nadeau said Martin had an AR-15 slung on his shoulder, and a shotgun lying next to him when he was killed. The shotgun blast reportedly hit the robot.

Inside the home, Nadeau said police found three AR-15s, one nine-millimeter pistol and two shotguns. Multiple boxes of ammunition, gun-making tools and gun parts were found.

Four of the guns were registered to Martin, but one of the AR-15 rifles appeared to be homemade.

The American Civil Liberties Union called for a full, transparent investigation into the death of Martin, and demanded that bodycam footage of the incident be made available to the public.

Just before 2 a.m. on August 12 in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, an armed man was shot three times by an officer after a chase.

Known as “The Block,” the area is packed with clubs and bars. Officers helping close stores on the strip saw a fight near the intersection of Baltimore and Holliday streets and approached the group. They heard what they believed to be gunfire and allegedly saw Terrance Hillman, 32, pointing a firearm.

Hillman ran westbound and allegedly turned and pointed his handgun at an officer giving chase, police said. Officer Alexandros Haziminas fired his gun three times and struck Hillman.

Hillman was hospitalized in critical condition, but has since been released and is being held in Central Booking for charges related to this incident and other outstanding warrants.

The Special Investigation Response Team is investigating both incidents.

Footage from both incidents can be seen posted on the department’s YouTube.