BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to release bodycam footage of two incidents in which police officers shot men last week.

Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau described the contents of the footage shown and the circumstances of the incident before each video was shown.

In a fatal shooting on August 9, police said a call came in for an assault and someone who was armed at the 6000 block of Alta Avenue. The department said they helped two people get out of the house safely, but one man still inside was potentially having a behavioral health crisis and armed with a weapon.

The department called in specialized teams that sent a robot that was equipped with audio and video to the front door of the house to contact with the man, identified as Marcus Martin. The robot was unable to gain entry to the house because of a storm door, but a team maintained contact with Martin over a phone call.

Martin reportedly showed up at the door and fired his weapon. That is when a police sniper opened fire and struck Martin once.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe said at that point, at least one officer opened fire, striking and killing the person

The ACLU called for a full, transparent investigation into the shooting, and demanded that bodycam footage of the incident be made available to the public.

Early in the morning of August 12, officers helping close stores on the 400 Block of E. Baltimore Street saw a fight near the intersection of Baltimore and Holliday streets and approached the group. They heard what they believed to be gunfire and allegedly saw Hillman pointing a firearm.

Hillman ran westbound and allegedly turned and pointed his handgun at an officer giving chase, police said.

Officer Alexandros Haziminas fired his gun three times and struck Hillman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, police said.