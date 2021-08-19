ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services on Thursday awarded $3.5 million to the Family League of Baltimore.
The grant will fund youth services, address racial disparities and support community investments. The gift is in addition to another $3.5 million state grant from earlier this year.
Glenn Fueston, the office's executive director, said in a statement organizations like the Family League were key to Gov. Larry Hogan's crime stratedy.
"Organizations like the Family League play a key role in preventing adverse childhood experiences and helping youth who have already had an adverse experience, while also providing essential services for youth and families," Fueston said. "Their efforts help equip our youth for a successful path in life, which ultimately creates better outcomes for their lives and our communities at large."
Since 2015, Hogan’s administration has provided more than $20 million in grants to the Family League. In all, the state is sending $54 million to youth-focused groups in Baltimore City to improve quality of life, improve child-well being and mitigate the effects of adverse childhood experiences.