FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Thursday afternoon after a barricade situation, authorities said.
At around 1:50 p.m., Frederick County sheriff’s deputies were in the area of Opossumtown Pike and Thomas Johnson Drive when they spotted Sean T. Imes of Frederick.READ MORE: 40-Year-Old Man Shot In East Baltimore Thursday
As they approached the 18-year-old, he ran. K-9 units and Frederick police helped track him to a home in the 200 block of Deervalley Drive.
Sheriff’s deputies and city police executed a search and seizure warrant for the home. Sheriff’s office SWAT team members gave multiple commands for Imes to surrender but he did not comply. The SWAT team entered the home, tracked Imes down and took him into custody.READ MORE: Montgomery County Police On Scene Of Fatal Collision
“This was a great collaborative effort between the FCSO and FPD,” Lt. Andy Crone, commander of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Section, said in a statement. “We safely cleared the house and successfully found the suspect without incident or harm to anyone involved.”
Nearby schools were briefly in lockdown but quickly reopened.
Imes was wanted on Frederick County warrants for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, in addition to the one he now faces for fleeing from police and several other open warrants in Frederick City.MORE NEWS: ‘The Pandemic Is Not Over’ Baltimore Mayor Weighs Mandatory Employee Vaccinations, Plans Booster Shot Roll Out As Cases Rise 471%
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-083755.