GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old has been charged as an adult in a quadruple shooting outside a community center in Germantown.
At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County police were called to the Plumgar Community Center in Germantown for the reported shooting. Officers found three victims on the basketball court and a fourth nearby. All four — three juveniles and one adult — were taken to area hospitals. Axel Trejos, 20, was later pronounced dead.
Police took two boys into custody, ultimately charging one with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.