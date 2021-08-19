WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — McDaniel College in Westminster welcomed the class of 2025 Thursday and hundreds of new students moved into their dorms.

“I really wish I was not wearing what I’m wearing out here, I am hot.”

It’s move-in day and freshman Ryan Levychin is just getting settled into his new campus.

“Take a right and then a left, I’m gonna get lost.”

Levychin was one of the 600 new students coming to the school on Thursday to unload everything they need for the fall semester.

With the help of his parents, he unloaded his things from his car to his dorm and then got a chance to meet his new roommate.

Levychin spent much of his last year in high school learning virtually and like many, he said he couldn’t be more excited to start here.

“Oh my God, I could not wait to be like four hours away from my parents at all times.”

It’ll be a nearly normal year for McDaniel with most of the covid-19 restrictions relaxed with the exception of a mask requirement inside campus buildings.

All undergraduates on campus are required to be vaccinated, Ryan’s mom still wanted to make sure he could take some extra precautions.

“With covid man made sure, big bottle of hand sanitizer, Lysol and spray Lysol just in case we didn’t catch it on the other two tries.”

Those moving in today came from 20 different states and 11 countries as well as Washington DC. Next for them comes orientation, giving everyone a chance to meet their new classmates before classes which Ryan is very much looking forward to

“Yeah, I’m really excited yeah.”

Returning students move in over the next few days and classes begin on Monday.