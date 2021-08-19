COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Last week, concert promoter I.M.P. announced they would require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test as a condition of entering any of their venues, including Merriweather Post Pavilion. On Thursday, they announced that that requirement would be getting stricter.
Effective Oct. 17, only fully vaccinated patrons will be able to attend events at Merriweather, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre. Patrons may show their actual vaccination card or a photo.READ MORE: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Other Venues To Require COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test
Exceptions will be in place for children under 12 and those with certain medical conditions that prevent them from becoming vaccinated. Those who fall into these categories will need to bring a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of the show date.
Starting October 17, you’ll have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to shows at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club and other I.M.P.-owned venues. Previously announced policy also allowed attendees with a negative test from the past 72 hours @wjz pic.twitter.com/0k11k76wdxREAD MORE: Dave Matthews Band To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test For Upcoming Shows
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) August 19, 2021
Some artists may require patrons to be vaccinated before the venue’s new policy takes effect.
Those who do not wish to get vaccinated have until Aug. 26 to request a refund. More information on how to do so is available on I.M.P.’s website.