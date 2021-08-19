MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a collision.
Police have shut down New Hampshire Ave at Shaw Ave. There is one confirmed fatality of an adult male.
Montgomery County Police are investigating collision involving 2 vehicles. 1 confirmed fatality of an adult male. New Hampshire Ave is shut down at Shaw Ave. PIO en route.
