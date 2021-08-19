COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:crash, Fatal, Maryland, Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a collision.

Police have shut down New Hampshire Ave at Shaw Ave. There is one confirmed fatality of an adult male.

CBS Baltimore Staff