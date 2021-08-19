Hi Everyone!
Today's Average high is 86°. Or should I say down to 86°? In fact, statistically, now every few days we will get cooler average temperatures. Next stop Winter!! Well, not quite but the point is made. Look we know late Summer "dog days" loom on the horizon. I personally think one or two heat waves remain in our future. But numbers do not lie.
Today is the 19th of August. In just a little over a month, Fall starts on Wednesday, September 22. Or should I say we have a third of Summer left? Again numbers do not lie.
The point here is to savor what we have left if you are a Summer person like I am. And if you are a Fall guy or gal, start to imagine rearranging your closet. There is something in this time of the year for everyone!
MB!