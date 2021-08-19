BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City of Department Transportation is advising motorists of a temporary closure and parking restrictions for this weekend.

The following streets will be closed on Friday, Aug, 20 starting at approximately 4:00 p.m.:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Street

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets

Lee Street from Ramp D to Russell Street

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets

Left lane closure along northbound Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets

In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented on Friday, August 20, 2021 beginning at 4:00 p.m.:

Eastside of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

Eastside of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

Northside of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

The road closures and parking restrictions will also be implemented for the Orioles game on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 22, starting at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Transportation Enforcement Officers will be stationed at key intersections to assist with the movement of traffic in the downtown area.

In addition, this weekend, temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be implemented in Fells Point. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 20, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 22, all through traffic will be restricted in Fells Point from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the following geographical boundaries:

South of Aliceanna Street

North of Thames Street

East of S. Bond Street

West of S. Ann Street

In addition, various parking restrictions will be implemented in Fells Point throughout the weekend.

Residential permit parking will be strictly enforced throughout the weekend in Fells Point and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed.

Fells Point Residential permit parking in Area 16 will be enforced along the following roadways:

Aliceanna Street

Broadway

Fleet Street

Shakespeare Street

Ann Street

Thames Street

Lancaster Street

Dallas Street

Bethel Street

Wolfe Street

Register Street

Durham Street

Bond Street

Fell Street

Motorists should be aware that additional road closures and parking restrictions may be implemented in the vicinity of Fells Point throughout the weekend if needed.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, temporary right lane closures will be implemented along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between the county line and Fayette Street from approximately 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. — weather permitting.

In addition, the following entrance and exit ramps to and from the southbound Jones Falls Expressway will also be intermittently closed during this time:

28th Street

Druid Park Drive

Falls Road

On Saturday, Aug. 21, temporary lane closures will be implemented along the lower level of St. Paul Street between Saratoga and Pleasant Streets from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — weather permitting.

Also on Saturday, E. Baltimore Street will be closed to through traffic between Aisquith Street and S. Central Avenue from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect — weather permitting.

On Sunday, traffic modifications will be in effect for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, which is held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets.

Also on Sunday, the following streets will be closed to through traffic from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with detours in effect

Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street

Holliday Street from Pleasant Street to Saratoga Street

Holliday Street at Pleasant Street off-ramp left lane closure

This Sunday, temporary lane closures will be implemented along W. Northern Parkway for utility work.

These lane closures will again be implemented on Monday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 24 during the same timeframe, weather permitting.