BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready to party! The AFRAM Festival continues virtually this weekend with two nights of free concerts!

The self-proclaimed “ambassador of rap for the capital.” Washington D.C. native Wale is part of the 2021 AFRAM Festival.

“Baltimore is always, always, always… it always felt like when I was on tour. Even if I don’t got a DC date, if I got a Baltimore date, it feel like I’m home still,” said Wale.

All the concerts this weekend are virtual and free! So enjoy the music from the comfort of your home.

“I’m doing new music. Some I ain’t never perform, so that should be exciting,” Wale added.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of AFRAM — one of the largest African American cultural arts festivals on the east coast.

Our very own Vic Carter and Ava-joye Burnett will introduce the acts at this weekend’s concerts.

Wale performs Saturday along with Mooski and Busta Rhymes. Sunday’s line-up includes Smokie Norful, Marsha Ambrosius and Chaka Khan.

“Let’s just enjoy the show man and turn the music up loud!” Wale said.

You can watch the concerts live on Charm TV and here on our website.