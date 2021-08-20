COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DMV, Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather, National Weather Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel and Calvert Counties until 5:15 p.m.

A flash flood watch was issued for Allegany County until 9:00 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday. There are times where rainfall can be heavier with one to two inches per hour.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff