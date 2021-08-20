BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel and Calvert Counties until 5:15 p.m.
Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel and Calvert County in MD until 5:15pm Friday. #WJZ #mdwx
A flash flood watch was issued for Allegany County until 9:00 p.m.
Flash Flood Watch for Allegany County in MD until 9:00pm Friday. #WJZ #mdwx
Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday. There are times where rainfall can be heavier with one to two inches per hour.
#mdwx T.G.I.F.! A wet start, but maybe not so wet of an afternoon!
