TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will offer all its students free breakfast and lunch throughout the upcoming school year, the district announced Friday.
Breakfast will be offered to students when they get to school and then eaten in classrooms. For lunch, students will go through the cafeteria line and pick an entre, sides and milk. Snacks, a la carte and adult meal purchases will not be available for the time being.
"We are so pleased to be able to offer this service to BCPS students and families," Superintendent Darryl Williams said in a statement.
Students participating in virtual learning will also have access to free meals. Parents and guardians must complete an online order form to guarantee meal service. Students enrolled in virtual learning may order meals on a weekly basis.
The meals will then be distributed from 8 to 9 a.m. each Monday at five pickup sites: Perry Hall High School, Dundalk High School, Loch Raven High School, Pikesville High School and the Catonsville Administrative Building. Parents and guardians will have to wear face coverings and present photo identification.
Meal pickup days are subject to change in the event of a school closure.