BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was critically injured Friday evening when he was trapped under a Baltimore Metro Subway car, according to the city’s firefighter union.
Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 tweeted that the incident happened at the Lexington Market station. The man was taken to Shock Trauma and Maryland Transit Administration police are investigating.
Metro Subway trains were bypassing the station for about an hour while rescuers and investigators were on the scene. Normal service has since resumed.