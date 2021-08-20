COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Maryland, Missing Teen, Spencer Schmidt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Spencer Schmidt.

Officials said Schmidt was last seen on Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of West Northern Parkway around 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Two Pasadena Arrested For Marijuana Possession Following Traffic Stop

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. His family is concerned about his well-being.

READ MORE: 'Let's Just Enjoy The Show' AFRAM Virtual Concerts Scheduled For This Weekend

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

MORE NEWS: Governor Larry Hogan Announces $4M Broadband Initiative 'Connect Maryland'

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff