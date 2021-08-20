BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Spencer Schmidt.
Officials said Schmidt was last seen on Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of West Northern Parkway around 12:30 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. His family is concerned about his well-being.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at, (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.