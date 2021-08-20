BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the sweetest spots in town is getting some national recognition.
The Charmery was recently highlighted by Thrillist as one of the best ice cream shops in the country.
David Alima, who opened the first location in 2013 with his wife Laura, is always adding flavors, many of which pay homage to the shop’s Charm City roots.
"We want to be the place that, if you have out-of-towners coming in, that you bring them to The Charmery," he said.
Before they opened their first shop, the couple made ice cream out of a Cuisinart machine and when they would travel, would visit local ice cream parlors.
“And we kind of saw how it would bring the community together,” Alima said. “You get the real feel of the neighborhood, of the city, just by visiting an ice cream shop.”
That's exactly the feel he said he aimed to create with the Charmery, which now has four locations in Baltimore, Towson and Columbia. They also have a factory at the Union Collective in Woodberry.
“We want people to be proud of us,” Alima said. “And we’re proud of Baltimore. We love Baltimore.”