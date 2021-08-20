ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 5.06%.

Hospitalizations increased by 13 to 656. Of those hospitalized, 488 remain in acute care and 155 remain in the ICU as of Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 483,641 total confirmed cases and 9,695 deaths.

There are 3,658,414 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,407,174 doses. Of those, 3,748,760 are first doses with 6,485 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,377,986

second doses, 5,514 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 280,428 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 414 in the last day.

The state reported 79.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Allegany 28,427 40.37% 26,077 37.033% 3,203 4.549% Anne Arundel 336,645 58.119% 308,255 53.218% 23,837 4.115% Baltimore 484,192 58.522% 443,238 53.572% 35,717 4.317% Baltimore City 307,699 51.846% 273,324 46.054% 19,952 3.362% Calvert 50,615 54.704% 46,088 49.811% 3,721 4.022% Caroline 13,561 40.595% 12,241 36.643% 3,031 9.073% Carroll 95,830 56.89% 88,930 52.794% 9,647 5.727% Cecil 44,957 43.709% 40,599 39.472% 3,526 3.428% Charles 83,656 51.242% 75,097 45.999% 5,157 3.159% Dorchester 14,499 45.41% 12,874 40.321% 2,185 6.843% Frederick 150,740 58.078% 138,929 53.527% 16,461 6.342% Garrett 11,299 38.943% 10,325 35.586% 894 3.081% Harford 139,687 54.685% 128,747 50.402% 12,811 5.015% Howard 225,717 69.304% 211,032 64.795% 14,058 4.316% Kent 10,898 56.112% 9,955 51.256% 891 4.588% Montgomery 703,479 66.954% 646,112 61.494% 45,971 4.375% Prince George’s 478,505 52.622% 421,921 46.399% 29,473 3.241% Queen Anne’s 26,974 53.54% 24,743 49.112% 2,501 4.964% St. Mary’s 55,543 48.932% 50,972 44.905% 3,390 2.987% Somerset 10,238 39.967% 8,872 34.635% 1,015 3.962% Talbot 21,648 58.223% 19,791 53.229% 2,916 7.843% Washington 62,037 41.071% 56,336 37.297% 10,839 7.176% Wicomico 45,786 44.191% 41,156 39.722% 3,968 3.83% Worcester 30,233 57.833% 27,396 52.406% 2,509 4.8% Unknown 308,813 N/A 249,254 N/A 22,341 N/A

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose Single Dose African-American 925,247 809,716 56,168 Asian 267,784 249,052 14,095 White 1,887,121 1,742,168 159,115 American Indian or Alaska Native 28,557 25,308 1,534 Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 9,245 8,258 604 Other Race 316,680 265,807 19,774 Unknown Race 191,771 171,548 25,443 Federal Entities 115,870 100,615 3,281

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose Single Dose Hispanic or Latino 346,174 291,340 24,459 Not Hispanic or Latino 3,063,444 2,798,471 228,192 Unknown 216,787 182,046 24,082 Federal Entities 115,870 100,615 3,281

By Age Range and Gender

Age First Dose Second Dose Single Dose 0-9 0 0 0 10-19 377,011 316,658 7,775 20-29 454,014 392,025 37,004 30-39 538,291 476,035 44,964 40-49 527,998 477,207 46,681 50-59 599,319 549,811 60,142 60-69 569,981 533,262 50,464 70-79 368,220 347,391 21,747 80+ 183,571 171,468 7,956 Age not available 8,000 8,000 0 Federal Entities 115,870 100,615 3,281