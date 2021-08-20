ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.READ MORE: 18 Midshipmen Released From Naval Academy Following Investigation Of Honors Violations
Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 5.06%.
Hospitalizations increased by 13 to 656. Of those hospitalized, 488 remain in acute care and 155 remain in the ICU as of Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there were 483,641 total confirmed cases and 9,695 deaths.
There are 3,658,414 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,407,174 doses. Of those, 3,748,760 are first doses with 6,485 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,377,986
second doses, 5,514 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 280,428 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 414 in the last day.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Areal Flood Warning Issued For Anne Arundel & Calvert Counties
The state reported 79.7% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.
Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|28,427
|40.37%
|26,077
|37.033%
|3,203
|4.549%
|Anne Arundel
|336,645
|58.119%
|308,255
|53.218%
|23,837
|4.115%
|Baltimore
|484,192
|58.522%
|443,238
|53.572%
|35,717
|4.317%
|Baltimore City
|307,699
|51.846%
|273,324
|46.054%
|19,952
|3.362%
|Calvert
|50,615
|54.704%
|46,088
|49.811%
|3,721
|4.022%
|Caroline
|13,561
|40.595%
|12,241
|36.643%
|3,031
|9.073%
|Carroll
|95,830
|56.89%
|88,930
|52.794%
|9,647
|5.727%
|Cecil
|44,957
|43.709%
|40,599
|39.472%
|3,526
|3.428%
|Charles
|83,656
|51.242%
|75,097
|45.999%
|5,157
|3.159%
|Dorchester
|14,499
|45.41%
|12,874
|40.321%
|2,185
|6.843%
|Frederick
|150,740
|58.078%
|138,929
|53.527%
|16,461
|6.342%
|Garrett
|11,299
|38.943%
|10,325
|35.586%
|894
|3.081%
|Harford
|139,687
|54.685%
|128,747
|50.402%
|12,811
|5.015%
|Howard
|225,717
|69.304%
|211,032
|64.795%
|14,058
|4.316%
|Kent
|10,898
|56.112%
|9,955
|51.256%
|891
|4.588%
|Montgomery
|703,479
|66.954%
|646,112
|61.494%
|45,971
|4.375%
|Prince George’s
|478,505
|52.622%
|421,921
|46.399%
|29,473
|3.241%
|Queen Anne’s
|26,974
|53.54%
|24,743
|49.112%
|2,501
|4.964%
|St. Mary’s
|55,543
|48.932%
|50,972
|44.905%
|3,390
|2.987%
|Somerset
|10,238
|39.967%
|8,872
|34.635%
|1,015
|3.962%
|Talbot
|21,648
|58.223%
|19,791
|53.229%
|2,916
|7.843%
|Washington
|62,037
|41.071%
|56,336
|37.297%
|10,839
|7.176%
|Wicomico
|45,786
|44.191%
|41,156
|39.722%
|3,968
|3.83%
|Worcester
|30,233
|57.833%
|27,396
|52.406%
|2,509
|4.8%
|Unknown
|308,813
|N/A
|249,254
|N/A
|22,341
|N/A
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|African-American
|925,247
|809,716
|56,168
|Asian
|267,784
|249,052
|14,095
|White
|1,887,121
|1,742,168
|159,115
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|28,557
|25,308
|1,534
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|9,245
|8,258
|604
|Other Race
|316,680
|265,807
|19,774
|Unknown Race
|191,771
|171,548
|25,443
|Federal Entities
|115,870
|100,615
|3,281
By EthnicityMORE NEWS: Police Arrest Two Men For Double Homicide In November 2020
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|346,174
|291,340
|24,459
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|3,063,444
|2,798,471
|228,192
|Unknown
|216,787
|182,046
|24,082
|Federal Entities
|115,870
|100,615
|3,281
By Age Range and Gender
|Age
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|0
|10-19
|377,011
|316,658
|7,775
|20-29
|454,014
|392,025
|37,004
|30-39
|538,291
|476,035
|44,964
|40-49
|527,998
|477,207
|46,681
|50-59
|599,319
|549,811
|60,142
|60-69
|569,981
|533,262
|50,464
|70-79
|368,220
|347,391
|21,747
|80+
|183,571
|171,468
|7,956
|Age not available
|8,000
|8,000
|0
|Federal Entities
|115,870
|100,615
|3,281
|Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Female
|1,960,369
|1,778,364
|129,534
|Male
|1,640,068
|1,471,374
|144,920
|Unknown Gender
|25,968
|22,119
|2,279
|Federal Entities
|115,870
|100,615
|3,281