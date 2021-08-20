EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple shooting in Edgewood.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Crimson Tree Way near Brookside Drive. Police say all three victims were outside when they were shot Friday morning.

“Based on what we have right now I can’t give you a whole lot, however we do not believe that there is a random danger in the neighborhood,” said Col. William Davis, the chief deputy of Harford County sheriff’s office.

During a briefing with members of the media Friday morning, Davis said the department did not have a motive for the shooting.

Deputies said 29-year-old Charles Pugh Jr. died in the shooting. Investigators said three other victims, a 31-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, are expected to survive. They said none of the victims lived on the street where they were shot.

Eumenic Neekson, who lives a few blocks up from the scene, said he did not know that three people were shot near his home and that one of them died.

“I’m just hearing it now and it’s a little bit panicking,” he said. “But to be sincere, I do live here and it worried me a little bit on so many occasions, the police presence here is really high.”

After this most recent shooting, Harford County now has three homicides so far this year. As deputies continue to investigate, they are asking for help. Investigators said are looking for any footage residents may have from Thursday night.

Anyone with information cna anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP