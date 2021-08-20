BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bore 1 of the Fort McHenry Tunnel is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1 closed due to overturned truck. #baltraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 21, 2021
Baltimore's firefighters union tweeted that hazmat crews are on the scene to clean up spilled diesel fuel about 9:30 p.m. Drivers should use the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel or Interstate 695 as a detour.
MORE NEWS: Pet Rescues Get Ready To Clear The Shelters
☢️CRASH WITH HAZMAT⚠️
SB I-95 Ft McHenry Tunnel Bore 1#CantonIndustrialArea@Zeke_Cohen#BMORESBravest on scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the tunnel. #BCFDSOC Hazmat containing spilled diesel. Bore 1 closed, expect delays on I-95. Use 895 or 695 instead. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/iVLeNCZFuf
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 21, 2021