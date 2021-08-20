COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Fort McHenry Tunnel, Hazmat, Local TV, Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bore 1 of the Fort McHenry Tunnel is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Baltimore’s firefighters union tweeted that hazmat crews are on the scene to clean up spilled diesel fuel about 9:30 p.m. Drivers should use the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel or Interstate 695 as a detour.

READ MORE: Braves' Fried Pitches Gem, Handing Orioles 3-0 Loss, Their 16th Straight

MORE NEWS: Pet Rescues Get Ready To Clear The Shelters

 

CBS Baltimore Staff