COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DMV, Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather, National Weather Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel and  Howard Counties along with Baltimore and Central Maryland until 12 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday. There are times where rainfall can be heavier with one to two inches per hour.

READ MORE: Mayor Brandon Scott To Hold Annual Backpack Giveaway At AFRAM

There is a flash flood warning for Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 12:45 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff