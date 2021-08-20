BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Anne Arundel and Howard Counties along with Baltimore and Central Maryland until 12 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday. There are times where rainfall can be heavier with one to two inches per hour.READ MORE: Mayor Brandon Scott To Hold Annual Backpack Giveaway At AFRAM
There is a flash flood warning for Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 12:45 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 12:45pm Friday. #WJZ #mdwxREAD MORE: Four Shot, One Woman Killed In Three Separate Overnight Shootings
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 20, 2021
#mdwx T.G.I.F.! A wet start, but maybe not so wet of an afternoon! pic.twitter.com/CaOEna2wqh
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 20, 2021MORE NEWS: ‘The Pandemic Is Not Over’ Baltimore Mayor Weighs Mandatory Employee Vaccinations, Plans Booster Shot Roll Out As Cases Rise 471%