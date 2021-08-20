BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the annual Backpack Giveaway will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 at Middle Branch Park.
"I am thrilled to partner with BCRP and AFRAM to ensure that our students are properly equipped with the essential resources needed to tackle this school year," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "It is crucial that we come together to support our young people. This is the kind of community-building and empowerment that defines Baltimore City."
The giveaway will include 4,000 backpacks filled with supplies and will begin at 3:00 p.m. It will continue while supplies last. The event is in partnership with AFRAM.
Students in elementary through high school can receive a backpack. Tickets will be available at the AFRAM check-in table and can be used to pick up at the Mayor’s Office tent.
Parents or guardians will receive one ticket per student present. Students need to be present and accompanied by an adult to receive a backpack.
For more information on AFRAM, please visit aframbaltimore.com.