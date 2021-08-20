GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with a June indictment alleging that they conspired to ship methamphetamine through the U.S. mail to a mail carrier they allegedly bribed to re-route the packages to conspirators.
Charged are:
- Robert DuBois Miller III, 30, of Bowie
- Isaiah David Hamilton, 24, of Upper Marlboro
- Raynard Jordan Johnson, 24, of Upper Marlboro
- Walter Ellis Minor III, 30, of Lanham
The indictment was returned June 23 and unsealed with their arrests.
Between August 2019 and February 2020, Miller, Hamilton and Johnson were allegedly part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Between October 2019 and January 2020, Miller allegedly mailed packages containing methamphetamine from Los Angeles post offices to addresses in Bowie and Lanham on routes assigned to Minor, a mail carrier.
Miller allegedly addressed the packages in the names of various people to addresses on Minor’s routes. Once the packages were mailed, Miller allegedly told Minor how many packages he sent and offered the tracking numbers. When the packages arrived in Maryland, Minor allegedly told Miller where he or his associates could pick up the packages. These were locations other than the addresses written on the packages. If Minor was not able to pick up the package for delivery himself, he would tell Miller, who would then send someone to the location where the package was set to be delivered, in order to steal it.
Prosecutors claim to have evidence Miller paid Minor for redirecting packages on multiple occasions.
If convicted, Miller, Hamilton and Johnson could each face 10 years to life in federal prison on the charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Additionally, Miller and Minor each face up to 20 years, if convicted, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. If convicted, Miller would also face up to 15 years on each of three counts charging him with bribing a public official, as would Minor, if convicted, for three counts of accepting bribes.
An initial appearance was set for 1:30 p.m. at U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.