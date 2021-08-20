COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Greatest #AtHome Videos
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:booster shot, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Johnson and Johnson, Local TV, Moderna vaccine, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Department of Health, Pfizer vaccine

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Residents with compromised immune systems can get a third additional shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at several locations in Montgomery County, including county-run clinics, the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended people with one or more severe conditions or illnesses get the third shot. The health department said people should talk to their health care provider to determine if a third shot is right for them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for another dose.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Seek Man Wanted In Multiple Violent Crimes

People who are not immunocompromised should consult their immunization card to determine when they are eligible for a third shot.

READ MORE: The Charmery, Baltimore-Based Ice Cream Shop, Gets National Recognition

The health department encourages those who have yet to get vaccinated to find a clinic. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

MORE NEWS: New Coronavirus Cases Among Young Marylanders Rise More Than 700% In One Month

 

CBS Baltimore Staff