ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Residents with compromised immune systems can get a third additional shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at several locations in Montgomery County, including county-run clinics, the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended people with one or more severe conditions or illnesses get the third shot. The health department said people should talk to their health care provider to determine if a third shot is right for them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for another dose.
People who are not immunocompromised should consult their immunization card to determine when they are eligible for a third shot.
The health department encourages those who have yet to get vaccinated to find a clinic. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.