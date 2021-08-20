EDGEWOOD, Md. WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, in Edgewood on Thursday night.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way in Edgewood for a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an adult woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victims were identified as 31-year-old Jasmine Marie Brooks and 29-year-old Charles Robert Pugh. Brooks was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview with a non-life-threatening injury. Pugh was flown to Shock Trauma but was later pronounced dead.
Deputies were later notified of a third victim identified as 39-year-old Rashard Kareen Brown. Brown walked into a hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Detectives said this is still an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-836-5442 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Detectives are investigation after three people were shot, one fatally, in Edgewood Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/G6S18jGdtD
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) August 20, 2021