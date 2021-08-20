Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!
"Let's get this rain in here and get it out and have us a weekend," was my first thought this A.M. Then my second thought was, "we really need this rain." And in the spirit of the last two thoughts, I am thinking we will see this steady needed rain move out, for the most part, by noon or slightly before.
Kind of like winning a doubleheader baseball afternoon. Speaking of baseball there is a Big Boog Powell tee shirt giveaway tonight and I think we are good to go on that one. And shoutout Boog Powell who celebrated a birthday this week.
Tomorrow is a bobblehead night at OPCY with a John Means theme. There will be a couple of showers around early tomorrow and maybe an afternoon t-storm but by game time, again I think we are good to go.
A lot of weather "action" to end this week and start a weekend. And given all that is going on and is planned to go on, (even with not such perfect conditions), I think we are on a good weather roll.
MB!