COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mooski, Wale and Busta Rhymes are set to take the stage for the first day of virtual AFRAM concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The show will be broadcast on CharmTV website/broadcast (Channel 25), WJZ, or AframBaltimore.com.

The concert Sunday, the final day of the festival, will feature artists Smokie Norful, Marsha Ambrosius, and Chaka Khan.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM. Saturday’s concert is hosted by WJZ reporter Ava-Joye Burnett.

The Baltimore AFRAM Festival is presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the City of Baltimore. The Festival officially started in 1976 as a part of Baltimore City’s Showcase of Nations. Traditionally a multi-generational two-day live experience, the festival is known to bring together the most dynamic voices in music, art and creativity.

