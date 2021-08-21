<p><a href=”https://vimeo.com/590060882″>AFRAM Concert Day 1</a> from <a href=”https://vimeo.com/user122897769″>AFRAM BALTIMORE</a> on <a href=”https://vimeo.com”>Vimeo</a>.</p>
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mooski, Wale and Busta Rhymes are set to take the stage for the first day of virtual AFRAM concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The show will be broadcast on CharmTV website/broadcast (Channel 25), WJZ, or AframBaltimore.com.
The concert Sunday, the final day of the festival, will feature artists Smokie Norful, Marsha Ambrosius, and Chaka Khan.
WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM. Saturday's concert is hosted by WJZ reporter Ava-Joye Burnett.
The Baltimore AFRAM Festival is presented by Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the City of Baltimore. The Festival officially started in 1976 as a part of Baltimore City’s Showcase of Nations. Traditionally a multi-generational two-day live experience, the festival is known to bring together the most dynamic voices in music, art and creativity.