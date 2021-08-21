COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:30 PMAll In with Laila Ali
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccines, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Remove term: coronavirus cases coronavirus cases

ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,131 new COVID-19 cases and fifteen new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

READ MORE: AFRAM Nears End With Major Virtual Concert

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 5.07%.

Hospitalizations decreased by one to 655. Of those hospitalized, 496 remain in acute care and 159 remain in the ICU as of Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 485,978 total confirmed cases and 9,716 deaths.

There are 3,664,666 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,419,809 doses. Of those, 3,755,143 are first doses with 6,383 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,383,833 second doses, 5,847 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 280,833 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 405 in the last day.

The state reported 79.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Benjamin Murdy Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Animal Cruelty After Firing Nearly 200 Rounds At Harford County Deputies

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,419 (214) 1*
Anne Arundel 46,168 (662) 15*
Baltimore 68,696 (1,666) 41*
Baltimore City 55,156 (1,248) 25*
Calvert 4,520 (86) 1*
Caroline 2,462 (32) 0*
Carroll 9,899 (254) 6*
Cecil 6,879 (159) 2*
Charles 11,946 (217) 2*
Dorchester 3,138 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,995 (339) 10*
Garrett 2,176 (65) 1*
Harford 17,551 (302) 7*
Howard 20,196 (257) 7*
Kent 1,435 (49) 2*
Montgomery 74,553 (1,591) 51*
Prince George’s 90,005 (1,575) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,175 (55) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,697 (135) 1*
Somerset 2,727 (43) 0*
Talbot 2,311 (46) 0*
Washington 15,376 (336) 4*
Wicomico 8,466 (181) 0*
Worcester 4,032 (107) 1*
Data not available 0 (33) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 28,796 (4) 0*
10-19 50,849 (6) 1*
20-29 89,449 (46) 1*
30-39 83,604 (118) 7*
40-49 72,038 (300) 5*
50-59 71,391 (833) 33*
60-69 47,503 (1,657) 27*
70-79 26,030 (2,463) 44*
80+ 16,318 (4,287) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 254,489 (4,703) 107*
Male 231,489 (5,013) 115*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

 

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 153,406 (3,516) 83*
Asian (NH) 11,995 (330) 11*
White (NH) 174,254 (4,888) 108*
Hispanic 72,526 (846) 19*
Other (NH) 22,610 (107) 1*
Data not available 51,187 (29) 0*

 

MORE NEWS: The Charmery, Baltimore-Based Ice Cream Shop, Gets National Recognition

 

CBS Baltimore Staff