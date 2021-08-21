BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and five others injured in separate shootings Saturday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the left armpit in the 2100 block of Preston Street just after 4 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

The first nonfatal shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Bel Air Road. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

Then around 1:30 a.m., there was a shooting reported in northwest Baltimore in the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road.

Officers didn’t find any victims but a little while later, a 31-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby firehouse. He had been shot in the leg multiple times. Then a second victim, a 33-year-old man who also had been shot in the leg showed up at a hospital.

Both men are in stable condition.

The third shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. on East Fayette Street. A 42-year-old man was hurt in that incident but is expected to survive.

Officers found a 41-year-old man shot in the leg at a hospital. He had been shot just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the first shooting is asked to call the Northeast District at 410-396-2444. Anyone with information about the second and fifth shootings is asked to call the Northwest District at 410-396-2466. Anyone with information about the third shooting is asked to call the Southeast District at 410-396-2422.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit the website.