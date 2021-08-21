STREET, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter with the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company was injured fighting a fire at a single-family home in Street Saturday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire started just before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road.
It took about 10 minutes for 51 firefighters to get the fire under control. The firefighter's injury was minor, according to the office.
The resident had been out and when he returned and opened the basement door, he discovered heat and smoke throughout the house. He closed the door and called 911.
The fire was contained to the basement, and its cause was an unattended candle, according to the office. The home's first and second floors sustained moderate smoke and soot damage, estimated at about $100,000.