By CBS Baltimore Staff
PHOENIX, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was rescued Tuesday after a copperhead snake bit her, thanks to advanced 911 technology that revealed her latitude and longitude on the Merryman’s Trail in Loch Raven Reservoir, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company said.

Using urban search and rescue teams, and off-road all-terrain vehicles, rescue teams from Providence, the Baltimore County Fire Department’s Texas Station, and the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company responded and with the advanced 911 technology pinpointing the victim’s location, she was found and taken to a hospital.

Copperheads are one of two types of venomous snakes in Maryland. The other is the Timber Rattlesnake.

This incident involving a copperhead is the second in two months in Baltimore County.

Providence is reminding hikers in the reservoir and elsewhere to be safe by following tips from the National Park Service’s Hike Smart page.

