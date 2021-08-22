BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2021 season may be a bust, but the Baltimore Orioles already have something to look forward to next season–a trip to Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League Baseball World Series.
The O's are scheduled to face the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 21, 2022 as part of the MLB Little League Classic, an annual game highlighting the international tournament for little league ballplayers, ages 10-12, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.
“We are thrilled to have been selected to participate in the Little League Classic next year,” Mike Elias, Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager, said in a statement. “Our players and staff were very much looking forward to spending time with the next generation of players and fans at the 2020 event prior to its cancellation, so to have the opportunity to compete against the Red Sox next season at Historic Bowman Field while supporting the Commissioner’s efforts to grow the game is a tremendous honor for our Club.”
Prior to their game at Bowman Field, players from the Orioles and Red Sox will take in a Little League Baseball World Series game. In the evening, players from the Little League Baseball World Series and their families will get to watch the big leaguers at the historic ballpark.
The Orioles and Red Sox were originally scheduled to meet in the 2020 edition of the game, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Little League Classic was launched in August 2017, with an inaugural matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.
The Little League Baseball World Series is set to finish on Aug. 29.