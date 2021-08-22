BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort is reportedly done for the season after tearing an ACL during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
According to NFL.com's Ian Rappaport, the injury "was a clean tear" and there was "no other damage."
#Ravens LB LJ Fort did, in fact, tear his ACL, source said following the MRI. He’s out for the season, but should be able to make a full recovery next season. It was a clean tear, no other damage.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2021READ MORE: Orioles Lose To Braves 3-1, Baltimore's 18th Straight Loss
In 2020, Fort appeared in 14 games and started eight, wracking up 53 combined tackles. He also had two fumble recoveries.
Fort was also a member of the division-winning 2019 team, appearing in 12 games and starting eight. That season he had a combined 35 tackles and two sacks.