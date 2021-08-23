ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 33-year-old man.
Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers responded to the 12000 of Philadelphia Road for a reported motorcycle crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Philadelphia Road near Raphael Roads negotiating a left curve. Officials said the driver lost control causing him to go off the road, striking an object.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Johns.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation.
