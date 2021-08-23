BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As thousands arrive in the United States from war-torn Afghanistan, many with just the clothes on their back, the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is partnering with local mosques to collect donations for families and evacuees arriving to our area.
Dar Taqwa Mosque in Ellicott City is one of three mosques partnering with CAIR to accept donations. They're asking for just about anything to help evacuees who are starting over: bars of soap, salt and pepper, school supplies and baby diapers.
“We are collecting different items for Afghan refugees arriving to the area,” said Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland Director. “Everything you need in order to function on a daily basis are items that these families are going to need.”
Sharon Davis hopes the donations will help those arriving feel welcome.
"If I was a stranger in a foreign land I would really want somebody to welcome me," said Davis, who dropped off diapers. "You are welcome here, you are safe here, you are in a good place, America is a good place and I welcome you with open arms."
CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.
Here are the locations, dates and times you can make donations:
Here are the locations, dates and times you can make donations: