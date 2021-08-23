BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that Baltimore rapper YGG Tay was convicted on federal drug and firearm charges.

Davante Harrison, 26, was convicted on Friday of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, being a felon with possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“With this conviction, our federal, state and local law enforcement team here in Maryland held accountable an armed narcotics dealer,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner. “There is no question that in general the drug trade fuels overdoses and gun violence, and as we saw in this trial, drug dealers often possess deadly narcotics and firearms. We would like to thank the FBI and the Baltimore and Anne Arundel County police departments for their partnership and terrific investigative work on this case. At the end of the day, we are focused on making the community safer for Maryland residents, and this conviction is another step in that direction.”

According to authorities and evidence at trial, in October and November of 2019, Harrison was a part of a drug conspiracy that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Officers were investigating the conspiracy and watched Harrison. He is believed to be the leader of the group “Young Go-Getters.” Officials said they observed him traveling from Baltimore to locations in Rosedale and Golden Ring Park in Baltimore County. There, he made quick stops to conduct narcotics transitions. Officials said he would then travel to a casino in Deleware with his drug proceeds.

During the trial, officials said on Nov. 25, 2019, FBI investigators executed a search warrant at locations associated with the conspiracy — including a search of Harrison. Authorities found $9,277 in cash and a .40 caliber handgun loaded with an extended magazine containing 17 rounds in one chamber. Officials said the cash was from his drug trafficking activity.

At a stash location, officials said they recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with 16 rounds including one in the chamber, a .25 caliber pistol loaded with five rounds, a container with 385 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, several clear plastic bags containing 40 grams of cocaine, a clear plastic bag containing 50 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, a clear plastic bag containing 71 grams of fentanyl mixture and drug paraphernalia.

Harrison was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition as a result of a previous conviction.

He faces:

minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in federal prison for the drug conspiracy.

A maximum of 20 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

A maximum of 10 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A mandatory five years in prison consecutive to any other sentence and a maximum of life for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.