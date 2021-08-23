BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBSN has launched in Baltimore!
Beginning today, viewers will be able to watch WJZ news on all of your streaming devices. Viewers will be able to see your WJZ favorites bringing breaking news, weather and extended live coverage!
This is a huge milestone for WJZ and a great look for the future of our digital content. For more, click here.
A Statement from Audra Swain WJZ General Manager:
“We are very excited to launch CBSN Baltimore and extend our community leading newscasts to our viewers on a 24/7 basis. As our audience viewing patterns continue to evolve, WJZ will be at the forefront in the ever-changing digital space with original content and programming on CBSN Baltimore. We plan on utilizing the platform as an opportunity to present extended versions of news stories and community specials that are hyper local and of great importance to our consumers. In addition, we will be expanding our franchise of “Purple” programming on CBSN Baltimore and will feature more hours of Ravens coverage than any other station in the market.”