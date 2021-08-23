COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Falls Below 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Fatal crash, Harford County, Maryland

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are on the scene of a fatal crash in Aberdeen.

Officials responded to the 200 block of Golf Drive. Preliminary reports state that a delivery truck is off the road. The driver is said to be trapped under and was pronounced dead on arrival.

