By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The District Court in Baltimore City will hold a free vaccination clinic on Tuesday that’s open to the public, the Maryland Judiciary announced.

From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., residents can arrive at the courthouse parking lot at 5800 Wabash Ave., and get the first of two shots without an appointment.

A second-dose clinic is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the same location.

The courthouse is accessible on the 27, 58, 59 and 60 bus, or the Reisterstown Plaza Metro SubwayLink station.

Shots are being provided in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce.

