BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The District Court in Baltimore City will hold a free vaccination clinic on Tuesday that’s open to the public, the Maryland Judiciary announced.
From 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., residents can arrive at the courthouse parking lot at 5800 Wabash Ave., and get the first of two shots without an appointment.READ MORE: Baltimore County Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death Of 91-Year-Old Norman Albert
A second-dose clinic is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the same location.READ MORE: Police: Maryland Caregiver Assaulted, Killed In Group Home
The courthouse is accessible on the 27, 58, 59 and 60 bus, or the Reisterstown Plaza Metro SubwayLink station.MORE NEWS: Baltimore YGG Tay Convicted On Drug Conspiracy, Gun Charges
Shots are being provided in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce.