ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials are on the scene of a fatal crash in Aberdeen.
Officials responded to the 200 block of Golf Drive. Preliminary reports state that a delivery truck is off the road. The driver is said to be trapped under and was pronounced dead on arrival.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
