SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police say a resident in a suburban Maryland group home assaulted and killed one of his caregivers.
Montgomery County Police were called to the group home on Carona Court in Silver Spring Saturday night.
They found the caregiver, 62-year-old Fokam Henry Sigala, unresponsive inside the home. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police say a 27-year-old resident of the home, which serves adult men who require living assistance, assaulted Sigala and caused his death. The resident has been charged with second-degree murder and is in jail as he awaits a bond hearing.
