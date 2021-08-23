UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of The Sheriff’s Warrant and Fugitive Division announced the arrest of Tolulope Oluwakorede Adetayo. Officials said she had a warrant for Threat of Mass Violence.
According to authorities, on Aug. 8, Adetayo called a local hospital and spoke with a call taker. She stated that she planned to blow up the hospital. The call taker asked the suspect to repeat herself, which she did, and said again that she was going to blow up the hospital.READ MORE: Baltimore County Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death Of 91-Year-Old Norman Albert
Through investigation, officials were able to identify Adetayo as a suspect.READ MORE: Police: Maryland Caregiver Assaulted, Killed In Group Home
On Aug. 12, duties found Adetayo at an address in the 3500 block of Hubbard Road in Landover. Once on the scene, deputies were told that the suspect was not there but they were given consent to search.
During the search, deputies found Adetayo hiding in a hall closet. She was removed and placed into custody.MORE NEWS: Baltimore YGG Tay Convicted On Drug Conspiracy, Gun Charges
She was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.