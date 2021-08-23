LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were killed in a single-car crash in Lanham Sunday, Prince George’s County Police said.
David Diaz Martinez, 25, of Hyattsville, and Jaime San Jose Sical, also 25, of Plainfield, N.J. were in the back seat of an Acura heading west on Lottsford Vista Road about 7:30 p.m., police said.
The car’s driver crossed a double yellow line into the eastbound lane to pass another car, and when the driver re-entered the westbound lane, he veered onto the shoulder, lost control of the car and hit a tree, police said.
The driver and the surviving passenger in the front seat were taken to a hospital, and their injuries do not appear life-threatening. The driver was not identified.
The investigation is still continuing, police said.
The investigation is still continuing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-731-4422. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, go online to PGCrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app. To report a tip, refer to case 21-0038205.