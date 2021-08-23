COVID-19 In MarylandState Reaches 80% Vaccination Milestone
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Getting right into it and not mincing words, we are at the beginning of another heatwave. Right now we have 90+ degrees forecast every day this week.

Saturday high is forecast to be 89° but back to 90° on Sunday. For all practical intent and purposes, we might darn well be looking at 7 days of 90+ degrees. What about humidity? Glad you asked.

Every day the words “steamy,” “muggy,” or “very humid” fit the bill. Heatwave #7 begins today as we are now two-thirds of the way through summer.

It is either one to remember or one to forget. Either way, you know the drill by now. Keep safe, monitor yourself for heat exhaustion, and hydrate-hydrate-hydrate.

A dear friend has a description of 2021 that I am fond of. (It applies to the world in general, but you can toss weather into that mix also.) She says, “2021 is just 2020 with bangs.” How true.

MB!