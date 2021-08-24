LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police said an eight-year-old boy has died after being shot earlier tonight in Landover.
Officials said they responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road around 8:20 p.m. On the scene, officers found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Bodies Of Two Juveniles Found In Decomposed State At Coventry Manor Apartments
The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said the victim later died at the hospital.
Preliminary reports state that the suspect shot into multiple apartments before striking the eight-year-old.
Prince George’s County police confirm 8yo child killed in shooting in Landover tonight. Suspect shot into multiple apartments. Chief: “We want to bring justice to the family. Our hearts are heavy.” #BREAKING @wjz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 25, 2021
UPDATE: The shooting victim an 8-year-old male has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WovsuorzrRREAD MORE: Multiple Members Of Gov. Hogan Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sources Say
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 25, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
Prelim Info: Around 8:20 pm, officers responded to the location for a shooting call. Once on scene officers located a young child suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 25, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Board Of Education To Meet Thursday To Discuss Emergency Regulation Of Mask Mandates