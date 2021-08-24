COVID-19 In MarylandOver 700 Marylanders Hospitalized
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police said an eight-year-old boy has died after being shot earlier tonight in Landover.

Officials said they responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road around 8:20 p.m. On the scene, officers found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said the victim later died at the hospital.

Preliminary reports state that the suspect shot into multiple apartments before striking the eight-year-old.

