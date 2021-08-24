TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. declared a local state of emergency today to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a 376% increase in the seven-date case rate since July 30.
Olszewski previously declared a local state of emergency on March 13, 2020, which expired on July 9, 2021.
In a statement, Olszewski pointed to the “the rapid emergence of the Delta variant” as a reason for again declaring a local state of emergency.
“We remain committed to doing whatever is necessary to keep our residents as safe as possible and to ensure that when our children go back to school next week they can remain where they belong: inside the classroom,” he said.
While 74 percent of residents have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the county has become a "substantial" transmission zone, defined by the CDC as 50-99 cases per 100,000 people, Olszewski's office said.
The new order will allow the county to adopt new emergency public health measures, access more resources from the state and federal governments, and acquire public health supplies.
The Baltimore County Council will hold a vote in the coming days to consider extending the order beyond Aug. 31.
In a statement, Council Chairman Julian Jones Jr. (D-District 4) applauded the county executive's decision.
“I am certain my colleagues will agree that we must take every step to protect our residents by ensuring our government has all the tools to protect the public’s health, and I will convene an emergency council meeting to extend the local state of emergency within the next week,” Jones said.